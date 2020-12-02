News

Fish reloaded after accident on Coppeen Road

December 2nd, 2020 2:22 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The road was reopened shortly afterwards.

The road from Coppeen to Crookstown was closed for a period on Tuesday evening following a single vehicle accident.

Gardaí confirmed that the accident involved a lorry carrying fish and that for a brief period – around 5pm – the road was closed so that the contents of the trailer could be transferred to a recovery vehicle.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and the road was re-opened shortly afterwards.

 

