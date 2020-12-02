Fish reloaded after accident on Coppeen Road

The road from Coppeen to Crookstown was closed for a period on Tuesday evening following a single vehicle accident.
Gardaí confirmed that the accident involved a lorry carrying fish and that for a brief period – around 5pm – the road was closed so that the contents of the trailer could be transferred to a recovery vehicle.
News
Dec, 2020
In this weeks Southern Star: Top tips on having your cleanest, greenest Christmas ever, getting our knickers in a twist over the dry robe debate, The making of All-Star Melissa Duggan PLUS your FREE 128-page Christmas in West Cork supplement
Read more
No one was injured as a result of the incident and the road was re-opened shortly afterwards.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.