First ploughing match of the season a great success

KILBRITTAIN Ploughing Association hosted their 40th annual match on Sunday October 13th.

The ploughing match was held on the lands of Con and Kathleen McCarthy, Knoppoge, Bandon. This was the first ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and it was held on stubble ground.

The competition started at 10.30am on what was a windy, but mostly dry, day. Thirty-two competitors took part on the day and the ground was in good condition. The West Cork ploughing men who had competed in World, European and Five Nations championships, and brought home the silverware and titles, were all competing on the day, as were many of the medal winners at the recent All-Ireland ploughing championships which was held in Ratheniska, County Laois last month.

The top three results in each class are as follows: senior conventional, 1st Kieran Coakley 113, 2nd Jim Grace 102 and 3rd John Murphy 101; intermediate conventional, 1st Ger Kirby 107, 2nd Aidan O’Donovan 93 and 3rd Jackie O’Driscoll 79; U28 conventional, 1st James Jennings 98 and 2nd Noel Nyhan 91; U21 conventional, 1st Katie Hayes 106, 2nd Geoff Wycherley 97 and 3rd Eibher O’Farrell 86; ladies conventional, 1st Ellen Nyhan 108; standard 3 furrow, 1st Kevin O’Driscoll 107, 2nd Matthew Coakley 87 and 3rd Cyril Maguire 79; senior reversible, 1st Jer Coakley 126, 2nd Liam O’Driscoll 116 and 3rd Michael Wycherley 105; U28 reversible, 1st Flor Wycherley 108 and 2nd Eugene O’Donovan 76; standard 3 furrow reversible, 1st Ger Lawlor 79 and 2nd Patrick Buckley 76; hydraulic vintage, 1st John O’Neill 96, 2nd Ger Collins 88 and 3rd Andy Mahon 87; classic vintage, 1st Leslie Wolfe 45; trailer vintage, 1st John Wolfe 99 and single furrow vintage, 1st Gordon Jennings 88.

There was a big crowd of spectators supporting the event and everyone enjoyed the day.