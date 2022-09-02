Firefighter was flaming fabulous at world games

A BRAZILIAN-born retained firefighter based in Bandon came home in glory from the recent World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam with two gold medals.

Irisney Cezario Barbosa De Lima – known by everyone in Bandon as ‘Galera’ – won the gold medals in Jiu–Jitsu in both the uniformed and non-uniformed categories.

More than 10,000 competitors from over 70 countries took part in the games where 63 different sports took place in 45 locations across the Netherlands.

Galera, who has been living in Bandon since 2009 and who took up Irish citizenship in 2015, is originally from Fazenda Nova in Central Brazil and runs his own gym in the town where he instructs in gymnastics, jiu-jitsu and capoeira.

‘I joined the fire service two years ago around the time Covid was emerging and it’s been great to be part of the team at Bandon Fire Station,’ Galera told The Southern Star.

‘The games are usually held every two years but because of Covid there will be another games in Canada next year and I want to participate again and hopefully win more medals for Ireland.’

Galera, who has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and has won many Irish and international BJJ competitions over the past seven years, said he is also encouraging other fire fighters and gardaí to think about entering next year’s games.

A ceremony was recently held at Bandon Fire Station to honour Galera’s achievements at the games and chief fire officer Seamus Coughlan on behalf of his Cork County Fire Service colleagues, presented Galera with a memento in front of his family, friends and colleagues to mark his fabulous achievements.