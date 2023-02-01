Finalists gear up for West Cork Business & Tourism Awards

THIS Friday, February 3rd, will see the winners of this year's West Cork Business & Tourism Awards announced at a special gala awards luncheon, taking place in The Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

The awards, presented by The Southern Star in partnership with Cork County Council, are a celebration of the innovation and entrepreneurial skills that can be found in abundance in West Cork.

A wide variety of brilliant people and companies have made it to the final stage of the awards, following a whole host of entries and an inspiring pitch night in December, sponsored by AIB, which proved that West Cork's best business asset is our people.

Finalists are waiting patiently to find out who has won in each of the 11 categories, which will be announced along with the winner of the Overall West Cork Business of the Year.

An award for Best Presentation on Pitch Night will be presented by The Southern Star.

Cape Clear Ferries will be presented with the award for Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Business, sponsored by Fáilte Ireland.

Brigitte Wagner-Halswick of Rowa Pharmaceuticals in Bantry will be presented as the winner of The Southern Star's 2022 County Mayor’s Award for West Cork Business Ambassador (sponsored by Cork County Council).

Master of Ceremonies for the event is author, comedian and broadcaster Colm O'Regan who will guide the 180 guests through the awards ceremony.

Managing director of The Southern Star, Seán Mahon said 'I'd like wish all the finalists the very best of luck on Friday. We have some fantastic businesses and business minds in West Cork and we're looking forward to seeing you all and celebrating your hard work and achievements'

Full list of finalists

Best New Business: Wanderful, West Cork Connect, Wild Atlantic Glamping. Sponsored by Collins, Brooks & Associates.

Best Small Business: Big Man Modular, Hennessy Outdoors, Kinsale Mead Co. Sponsored by AIB.

Best Medium/Large Business: Clonakilty Food Company, Global Shares, Maritime Hotel. Sponsored by Lilly Ireland.

Best use of Creative Marketing: DNG Galvin, Sharon Huggard The Style Coach, takeNplace. Sponsored by Masterkabin.

Best Tourism Experience: Clonakilty Distillery, Dursey Boat Trips, Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. Sponsored by Cork Airport.

Best Business in the Community Award: Allihies Copper Mine Museum & Copper Café, Green Dot - Irish Design Makers, Organico. Sponsored by Carbery.

West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year: Aaron O'Sullivan, Aisling Vaughan, Tim Casey. Sponsored by Access Credit Union.

West Cork's Best Customer Service: Curragh Farm Lodges, Hennessy Outdoors, West Cork Connect. Sponsored by Blackwater Motors.