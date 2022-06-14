Filming to start in Union Hall for seven-part Netflix thriller

FILMING will start in Union Hall on June 27th for the new Netflix TV drama/thriller being made there.

There’s even a chance for locals to be part of the action as extras after a casting call has gone out for people of all ages to get involved.

An open casting session was held in Dinty’s Pub in the village on Tuesday afternoon, and there’s also a chance to apply online at celticcasting.ie.

As reported in The Southern Star in April, filming will take place in Union Hall and also Glandore for the seven-part contemporary drama.

Cast and crews will be in place in both locations for a week at the end of this month and again in September. Shooting will also take place in Wicklow and Dublin.

Crews are already on-site in Union Hall where they are painting buildings and installing a sculpture for what’s described as a ‘quirky black comedy in a modern-day fishing village.’

The plot involves a group of journalists coming to a coastal village in West Cork to uncover a mystery surrounding something that happened 20 years previously.

Scenes will also be shot in Glandore Harbour and outside the village.

Wild Atlantic Pictures, which has offices in Dublin, London and LA, is the production company behind the series, with Netflix.

Last year, the ITV adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Holding was shot in locations including Drimoleague and Castletownshend, bringing a boost to the area in terms of business and tourism when it aired earlier this year.