Fastnet Film Festival launches 2025 programme

THE organisers of this year’s Fastnet Film Festival had much to celebrate at their launch party at The Crane Lane in Cork city last week, as festival director Tom McCarthy and creative advisor Lenny Abrahamson said this year promises a thrilling mix of Hollywood stars, screenings, panels, and special guest events in Schull.

The cast attending the five-day festival includes actors Bill Pullman, Barry Keoghan and Domhnall Gleeson, plus many others who have yet to be announced.

The launch party was attended by over 200 filmmakers, while the festival opens on Wednesday May 21st.

This year, the Fastnet Film Festival headquarters at The Old Convent, from its past home at the former AIB building in Schull.

Some of the predicted highlights include in-depth interviews with Domhnall Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Nicola Coughlan, and Bill Pullman.

The director of Anemone, Ronan Day-Lewis, will also be in the hot seat at an event that will take a look at the screenplay he co-wrote with his father, Daniel Day-Lewis. Kin Uncovered, with Aidan Gillen, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Clare Dunne, and co-creator Peter McKenna is a must for fans of the TV series, while there is a music and film experience with a screening of From a Forest to a Fiddle.

Among the masterclasses and panels that will take place, people can attend sessions on cinematography, scriptwriting, and distribution by Patrick O’Neill.

Other sessions include those on the study of documentary, production, shorts-to-feature transitions, TV filming, music in film, and the live Puttnam Pitching Event.

This year, featured films include The Commitments, Chasing the Light, No Other Land, Oddity, Ex Machina, Mojo, While You Were Sleeping, Peter Rabbit, The Runway, and more.