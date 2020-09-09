Fatal Collision at Baxter's Bridge

A woman in her 60’s has died following a collision between a car and a truck at Baxter’s Bridge on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road at about 1pm today, Wednesday, September 9th.

The ambulance service and fire brigade personnel are on the scene, while gardaí have closed the road and put a traffic diversion in place.

There were four casualties involved in the incident. Two were discharged at the scene. Th third was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, but it has been confirmed that the fourth casulty, a woman, has died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision.