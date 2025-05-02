Fastnet Film Festival proving it has major pull

FANS of the classic movie While you were Sleeping will be thrilled to learn that the celebrated American actor, Bill Pullman, will be in Schull for this year’s Fastnet Film Festival.

With mesmerising performances in numerous roles – especially his Oscar nomination for his role as Julian alongside Geena Davis in The Accidental Tourist – there will be much to unpack on Sunday, May 25th as he engages in an in-depth conversation about his life and his career.

The interview about his remarkable versatility across film, television and theatre, will be with Sarah Hone, who is the associate artistic director of the Bow Street Academy.

Hilary McCarthy told The Southern Star that Bill Pullman is currently filming in West Cork, but the Fastnet Film Festival are thrilled to have him join the many stars who have already been confirmed for this year’s festival.

There will even be a special screening of While You Were Sleeping, which was directed by Jon Turteltaub, and also stars Sandra Bullock as Lucy in what fans will agree is one of her most enduring roles.

As someone with a deep passion for architecture and restoration, having designed and repurposed barns in Montana, Los Angeles, and Western New York, Bill’s interview promises to be varied.

He is also deeply committed to community work, and serves on the board of Cornerstone Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor supports healthcare initiatives in his hometown of Hornell, New York, and advocates for responsible energy planning in Montana.

As an MS Society Ambassador, Bill Pullman shares a rich creative partnership with his wife, dancer Tamara Hurwitz Pullman.

They have three children, including actor Lewis Pullman.