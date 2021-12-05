FARMING AWARDS: Denise, Clive and Tom are cream of the crop

GROWING up in West Cork meant being immersed in the area’s rich dairy farm history and heritage. And that’s why winning the title of Dairy Farmer of the Year means so much to Timoleague’s Tom Griffin.

‘It’s really nice to have your name attached to that heritage,’ he said. But he’s quick to point out that he’s only as good as the service providers he’s lucky enough to work with: ‘I’m only one cog in the whole process. There’s a whole lot of people working in unison to make things happen from the vet, to the silage contractors and more. I’m really dependant on their skill and dedication so I can do my work, not forgetting of course my family and especially my wife Laura.’

Tom has a herd of 200, and a block of 78 hectares and keeps an open mind on how to run his enterprise, even if that means sometimes shunning conventional advice to try a new approach.

‘Farming is about a lifetime of learning. We’ll never know it all and it’s so important to realise that,’ he said.

He also puts a big emphasis on a farm’s spirit, as opposed to just metrics: ‘Metrics certainly give a snapshot in time; but it’s the overall spirit of the farm which will take it forward.’

Taking the Dairy Farmer of the Year title is definitely an honour, he said, particularly given the calibre of the finalists.

‘The farm is always busy but as we’re heading into a particularly busy period, the timing of the award is nice.’