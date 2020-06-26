Farmer fatally injured in accident on land near Carrigaline

A MAN in his 60s was fatally injured in a farm accident near Carrigaline last night, gardaí have confirmed.

At approximately 9.30pm on Thursday (June 25th), gardaí say they attended the scene of a fatal industrial accident at a farm outside Carrigaline.

‘A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date,’ a statement added.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing.