FARM CLASSICS: The Fiat F140 really is a ‘Winner’

THE Fiat 90 series tractors had earned a reputation as no-nonsense workhorses, so its successor would have big boots to fill.

The Fiat Winner range was launched in 1990. However, the range-topping F140 didn’t hit dealer forecourts until 1993, at which time the whole range received a revamp to iron out initial niggles and now included the F115, F130 and F140.

Power for F140 Winner came from an under-stressed Fiat Iveco 5.8 litre engine, turbocharged to produce 140hp. Rear lift capacity is a very impressive 6.5ton and it is not uncommon for these tractors to crack the wheel rims due to lifting ability.

The gearbox is famed for its smoothness, with two levers providing four gears in four ranges, as well as a button-operated splitter resulting in 24F/24R 40k transmission.

To add to its functionality, a manual shuttle provides forward and reverse. Perfect in its simplicity and incredibly durable, this successful transmission was carried forward by New Holland to 60 series and TM ‘Classic’ spec tractors.

It’s worth noting that the F140 used a heavier 14-inch clutch plate which can be retro-fitted to its smaller stablemates which use a 13-inch unit.

For all new cab styling, Fiat turned to Pininfarina, an automotive design company which had worked with many car brands, including Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. The result was the ‘Supercomfort’ cab, which was claimed to be as quiet as a car with a noise level of only 75db.

Keen to shake their reputation for rust, Fiat stressed the all cab components were treated prior to assembly, as well as galvanised side engine panels.

Excellent visibility is provided, thanks to full length door glass, wrap-around corner glass, and a frameless front windscreen. Lift controls fall easily to hand, although spool vales are at a slightly awkward right angle to the operator.

The 1990s saw the dawn of sophisticated electronics in tractors across all brands.

The F140 is equipped with an electronic dash, primitive headland management system, auto four-wheel drive and differential lock, as well as Lift-O-Matic electronic linkage system.

Many will be wary of high spec-ed models due to electrical gremlins, but the real Achilles heel of the tractor is its hydraulic pumps which can be prone to premature wear.

The last terracotta beast released solely under the Fiat badge, clean examples now command substantial money. Achieving legendary status, it’s clear the F140 truly was a … ‘Winner’.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Fiat F140

Horsepower

140hp

Engine

Fiat Iveco 8065.25

Years of manufacture

1993-96