FARM CLASSICS: A dynamic shift in thinking in the 3000 series

Continuing on from last week’s article , we take an in depth look at the highly advanced Massey Ferguson 3000 series released in 1986. This week focuses on the technical advances of the range which left its competitors in a major race to catch up!

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Massey Ferguson 3065

Horsepower

85hp

Engine

Perkins A4.236

Years of manufacture

1988-1995

THE gearbox fitted to the 3000 series saw the introduction of Massey Ferguson’s famed Dynashift transmission – still in use today – which provided four clutchless powershifts in each gear.

Operated by a small steering column mounted lever, the operator could progress up or down through four clutchless powershifts without taking a hand of the steering wheel. The selected Dynashift range – A-D – was highlighted on the dashboard. To complement the Dynashift, two transmissions options were available in 40kph speeds- a 16F/16R or 32F/32R thanks to a splitter, as well as a shuttle.

Years ahead of other manufactures, the technological advances of the 3000 series tractors included AutoTronic and DataTronic which was written on the lower half of the cab doors.

AutoTronic features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of repetitive, arduous tasks particularly during headland turns. In essence, Autotronic was an electronic link between the PTO, engine, differential lock, 4wd, and gearbox. This included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised and re-engagement when lowered, true 4wd braking, as well as automatic disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph. Essentially, this was the world’s first headland management system.

Aimed at contractors, an optional, pillar-mounted DataTronic display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel used, forward speed and much more. DataTronic also enabled the driver to set up automatic traction control for the tractor.

The four-cylinder tractors of the 3000 series peaked at 95hp, but benefitted from the majority of the features of their larger six-cylinder stablemates. Midway in the line-up, the 3065 was released in 1988 and is powered by a 4.2l Perkins engine producing 85hp. The tractor is capable of lifting 3.5tons of the ground has the same 50l/min oil flow of the larger tractors and weighs in at 3.9tons making it a light, agile and capable. Available in 2wd or 4wd, Autotronic and Datatronic features were available as well as a creeper gearbox option.

