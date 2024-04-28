Family of baby Harvey make special dedication at Donor Commemorative Garden

THE parents of organ donor baby Harvey from Macroom planted a specially selected shrub in the Circle of Life National Organ Donor Commemorative Garden in Co Galway on Saturday as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations there.

The Garden is now 10 years old and Saturday’s anniversary ceremony was an inspiring reminder that even in times of great pain and sorrow, people can still transform the lives of others.

As part of the anniversary ceremony, Deborah and Eddie Burns, parents of organ donor baby Harvey from Macroom, and their daughter Lottie planted a shrub, dedicated to organ donors and their families.

Harvey died in 2006 aged 10 months following an accident but his organ donation has saved the lives of other children.

The event, attended by an estimated 500 people, was organised by organ donor parents Denis and Martina Goggin of the Strangeboat Donor Foundation who were the brainchild of the Garden located in Quincentennial Park, which overlooks Galway Bay.

Denis and Martina donated their only son Éamonn’s organs, when he passed away in 2006 five days after being involved in a fatal car accident when he was just 26 years old. This was following Éamonn’s wishes. Since then, they have been active leaders in organ donation setting up the Strangeboat Donor Foundation which supports other deceased organ donor families.

‘In the blackness, organ donation offered a scope of light. It became the only positive of Éamonn’s death and it gave me a comfort to know that his death was not in vain. He had donated his kidneys, his heart, and his liver, and after it was over there was a comfort in knowing he helped others continue with their lives,’ said Martina.

Also, a new, carved stone seat was unveiled by the chairman of the Irish Kidney Association Eddie Flood, in memory of the late Angeline Cooke, a kidney recipient of 29 years from Galway, and a founder member of the Irish Kidney Association who worked tirelessly in the promotion of organ donation.

Carol Moore, chief executive of the Irish Kidney Association said Garden is now a top tourist attraction for visitors to Galway.

‘We thank all the volunteers who maintain the garden on a year-round basis. We encourage people to visit the garden, as it is a wonderful place that will lift your spirit.’

The event was part of Organ Donor Awareness Week organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with Organ Donation Transplant Ireland. The campaign encourages people to share their wishes about organ donation. For more information on the campaign and how to get an organ donor card or donor card app and opting to support organ donation on your driver’s licence which is represented by code 115 visit www.ika.ie/donorweek

As reported by the RSA Ireland, there are now 1.56 million drivers who have code 115 on their licence, which signals their agreement to donate their organs. That is nearly half of all licence holders and an increase of more than 100,000 on last year’s figure.