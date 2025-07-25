Fake news at West Cork history festival

2025 is a ‘fallow’ year for the West Cork History Festival, and so as part of a reduced schedule, the second instalment of the festival takes place on August 9th at Liss Ard. Myles Dungan, of RTE’s The History Show, will talk about his new book on nineteenth century ‘fake news’, and, in particular, the attempts by the new Tory government of 1886/87 to undermine constitutional Irish nationalism.

Dr Sara Lodge from the University of St Andrews, will continue the covert theme with a talk about women detectives, both fictional and real, based on her book The Mysterious Case of the Victorian Female Detective. Myles and Sara will then talk about their work, and the joy of unearthing new material. This conversation will be recorded for broadcast on The History Show in the autumn.

This will be a relaxed afternoon and evening event with a drinks reception preceding the talks at 4pm. The talks themselves will begin at 4.30pm and run until about 6.30pm. For more information, visit the West Cork History Festival website.