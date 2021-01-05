Expansion of popular pizza business to create 10 jobs

TWO Skibbereen businessmen have confirmed that 10 new jobs will be created following the opening of a new Oak Fire Pizza in Cork city.

Andrew Loane and Tayfur, who is originally from Turkey, already have two Oak Fire Pizza restaurants in West Cork – one in Clonakilty and one in Bandon – as well as a third outlet in Princess Street in the city.

But the company – which currently employs 40 people – is poised to open a fourth pizzeria at Gillabbey Street, just off College Road, and that this will lead to new job opportunities for chefs, floor staff, and delivery drivers.

The fact that none of their outlets closed during the pandemic – not even for a day – is proof of the popularity of the Oak Fire Pizza brand.

Andrew admits that some drastic changes had to be made to the businesses, such as the introduction of stringent Covid-19 procedures for the safety of their staff and customers.

The company invested in adapting all of its restaurants, as well as re-training its staff so they would be fully compliant with HSE regulations and the Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter.

The company also responded to the pandemic by taking part in the Eat on the Street initiative on Princes Street in the city.

They also provided a takeaway and delivery service in Cork, Bandon and Clonakilty.

The first outlet – in Clonakilty – opened in 2015, followed in 2017 and 2018 by the Bandon and Cork locations.

‘One thing we have found during the pandemic,’ said Andrew, ‘is that pizzas have never been so popular.’