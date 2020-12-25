Everyman’s gift of music

THE 17th Everyman Christmas Songbook will be a little different, but just as enjoyable promise the team behind it.

Titled ‘Happy Holiday: Christmas with Andy Williams’, broadcaster and MC Alf McCarthy revealed the and innovative initiative being undertaken by the theatre this year.

‘The entire team at the theatre have pulled out all the stops to make this such a fabulous show. In recognition of the madness of the year that was 2020, the theatre is making the show available to buy and watch from the 14th to the 31st of December,’ he said.

‘Buy the gift of music for your granny, best friend, or your parents and they can literally watch the show whenever suits them best and with whomever they wish to invite in.

And what’s more, they can watch it over again within this time period! It was important to us that our audience would be looked after’ McCarthy insists. ‘Many may not have access to technology, or be available at the exact time on a precise date to watch our show.

So by allowing them free access to the show for more than two weeks, there’s bound to be a time that suits.’

The show features singers Damian Smith and Linda Kenny, Alan Carney (on piano) and is written and directed by Cathal MacCabe. (Picture shows Kathleen and Edward O’Driscoll, in Bandon, getting ready to log in). Tickets €15 from www.everymancork.com