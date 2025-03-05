Evening of fun and musical ‘anarchy’

MUSIC lovers are in for an anarchic night at Levis’ in Ballydehob during St Patrick’s weekend, as Wasps vs Humans team up with SLC (shelovescalpol) featuring Julie Goo for an evening of punk/folk, words, beats and noise on Saturday, March 15th.

Wasps vs Humans have garnered a reputation for their high-octane live performances due to their mix of drums, bodhrán, whistles, punk poetry and more. The husband and wife duo of Carl Antony Plover and Linda Plover have honed a distinctive sound to date.

‘Organic is as good a word as any to use,’ Linda says when asked about how they have developed their style over the past 18 months. ‘Because we’re married and we are using the instruments that are around the house it is something that has naturally evolved. Each song is its own, and we don’t try to fit into the box of a genre.’

Initially a solo project, WvHs punk poet/drummer Carl has shared the stage with the likes of John Cooper Clarke, The Fall, Whipping Boy and Christy Moore. In the 80s, he released an album and single as part of 80s Avant Garde band 4,000,000 Telephones, with critical acclaim in the UK national press.

‘When people say “describe your music” I suppose the easiest thing is to look for some styles of music that you might say that it is in that kind of camp, but it uses a lot of stuff,’ Linda said. ‘There’s spoken word, there’s beats, there’s noise, so it’s a case of bringing it all together and so each song stands out on its own.’

Their debut album, Scratchcard Empires was released in October 2024, featuring singles 20 million Andrew Tates, Price You Pay (Hot Press Pick of the Day) and Ugly America.

The duo will be joined on the night by special guests, shelovescalpol [SLC]. An electronic duo, SLC features published poet Julie Goo and Tir Na gCasta DJ/producer Mike Millis.

Award winning spoken word poet, Julie Goo is a bilingual poet, writer and singer from Cork city.

Widely published, she has read/performed her work at numerous festivals & conferences and is currently compiling her first English Language poetry collection.

The gig takes place in Levis’ in Ballydehob at 8pm on Saturday, March 15th.

Tickets are €15, available via leviscornerhouse.com.