Eurovision hopeful in tune with West Cork connections

A SINGER with Ballydehob ties is vying to represent Ireland in this year’s Eurovision.

Patrick O’Sullivan will be one of six acts who will perform on Friday night’s Late Late Show to determine who will take to the stage in Turin in May.

Patrick, who grew up in Ballinlough in the city, will be known to many as the winner of Last Singer Standing, which aired on RTÉ 1 at the end of last year.

‘Westlife’s Nicky Byrne was the host and after the show he got in touch with me about a song he had worked on with Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas and Lar Kaye of All Tvvins.

‘He said he had what he called a “mad idea” and wanted to see if I’d be interested in performing it as a Eurovision entry, and naturally I was thrilled,’ said the 27-year-old.

Patrick’s parents are Martin and Nuala O’Sullivan who are both originally from Ballydehob.

‘We have a holiday house there and it’s like a second home to me. My granny owned O’Sullivans pub, now Rosie’s,’ he said.

Patrick, who has been based in London for 10 years, had been working in musical theatre before the pandemic.

‘It was fantastic but the schedule was six days a week so I had very little freedom to get home. I was part of the musical The Book of Mormon before Covid hit, and when it reopened I decided not to rejoin and to be available for whatever came my way. It’s frightening to turn down a good job and a wage specially in my industry so this is a great start to the year,’ for me.

He’ll sing One Night, One Kiss, One Promise on Friday night and describes it as a cross between a dance track and a ballad.

‘It’s not just a fluffy pop song, there’s a narrative to it,’ he said.

He said that the Eurovision was now far more than just about the song, and he’s ready to lean into the production side of things.

The winning entry will be decided through public vote, as well as a national and international jury.

‘The last time Cork was in 1979, so it’s time we had another crack at it!’ he said.