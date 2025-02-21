Environmental group calling for clarity on MPA expansion

THE government’s pledge to expand Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) as part of the new Programme for Government needs greater clarity, according to environmental organisations.

Fair Seas, the coalition of Ireland’s leading environmental non-governmental organisations, has welcomed the inclusion of the pledge but says more detail is required to ensure MPA development happens.

MPAs are areas of sea and coastline that are legally protected for the purposes of conserving and restoring habitats, wildlife and natural processes that occur there.

Ireland is committed to having 30% MPA coverage by 2030 to protect biodiversity, but according to Fair Seas, the country has only 9% coverage to date.

MPA legislation has been delayed on a number of occasions, with an initial draft originally planned for publication in July 2023.

‘Plans to expand the MPA network are of course welcome,’ said Fair Seas coordinator, Dr Donal Griffin, ‘but we will be reminding the government that a strong and ambitious MPA law is needed so that Ireland can meet its EU and international obligations to designate and effectively manage 30% of Ireland’s seas as a MPA by 2030. Statutory underpinning is also needed so that coastal communities and stakeholders are equitably included in that process.’

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon was recently named as Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine as part of the plan, which also outlines the development of a dedicated coastal infrastructure fund.

The Maritime Regeneration, Development and Conservation Fund will be set up with the aim of supporting harbours, marinas, and tourism development as well as actions to address coastal erosion. It’s a move that has been welcomed by Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

‘It is absolutely vital to have a coastal infrastructure fund in the Programme for Government,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan, who is his party’s spokesperson for coastal

communities.

‘There are piers, harbours, marinas and pontoons across Ireland that are old and are in dire need of upgrading and improvement. Now we will have an opportunity to invest in the upgrade of this infrastructure thanks to this fund.

‘It is good news for marine leisure, marine tourism and the fishing sector. It will also improve access to the mainland for our islanders.’