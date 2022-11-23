Entries open for Puttnam Script Award

APPLICATIONS are now open for the 2023 Puttnam Script Award worth €25,000.

The competition is part of the Fastnet Film Festival and is open until December 1st.

The best script/screenplay, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will receive a prize of €25,000 to go towards the production of one live-action drama short film.

The film must be made on the Cork Wild Atlantic Way and have a duration of no more than 10 minutes.

The subject/theme for this year’s competition is: ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

Four finalists will be selected by a panel of industry judges to take part in a public pitching event at next year’s festival in Schull. The winner of will be announced at the Festival Awards Ceremony on Saturday 27th May 2023 and the award-winning film will have its premiere screening the 2024 festival.

This award is named to acknowledge the unique contribution that West Cork residents Patsy and David Puttnam have made to the festival since its inception.

It’s regarded as a great opportunity for writers/directors to display original storytelling and to show strong production values suitable for the big screen.

The 2023 Fastnet Film Festival will run in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 24th to Sunday 28th of May.

For more see www.fastnetfilmfestival.com