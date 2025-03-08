Engineers Week celebrations at Castletownshend NS

LAST week was an exciting and inspiring time at Castletownshend National School as pupils got an early start celebrating Engineers Week 2025.

The week featured hands-on activities, engaging workshops, and incredible learning opportunities that sparked curiosity and creativity across all classes.

Fifth and sixth class had the opportunity to visit the Ludgate Hub where they took part in a robotics workshop. Pupils met local entrepreneurs who shared their experiences of launching businesses with the support of Ludgate. Learning how innovation and technology are shaping the future was an eye-opening experience, and it was inspiring to see how local talent is flourishing.

Meanwhile, third to sixth classes participated in a fascinating Zoom session with a space engineer, Pete, who works on developing instruments sent to the moon to harvest water. A highlight of the session was when Pete showcased actual meteorite and moon samples, captivating pupils with real-life examples of space exploration. The session prompted many insightful questions, and pupils were enthralled by Pete’s extensive knowledge and experiences in the field.

In the infant room, young learners explored the world of robotics and programming with the BeeBots. Children guided their BeeBots through various challenges, developing problem-solving and early coding skills in an engaging and interactive way.

To conclude the week, third and fourth classes delved into a different kind of engineering—food engineering. Pupils baked bread from scratch, learning about the science behind fermentation, measurements, and the importance of precision in recipes. The delicious aroma of freshly baked bread filled the classroom, and pupils enjoyed tasting their creations.

The celebrations provided pupils with a wonderful week of discovery, innovation, and fun, leaving them inspired by the endless possibilities in the world of engineering.