Emotional farewell to humble Shane

HUNDREDS of mourners gathered last Thursday to bid an emotional farewell to champion show jumper Shane Dalton, remembered as a gentle, humble young man whose remarkable talent was matched only by his kindness.

by David Forsythe

St Fachtna’s Parish Church overlooking Rosscarbery’s lagoon was filled with family, friends and members of Ireland’s equestrian community honouring the 29-year-old, who died on June 19.

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A simple wreath bearing the single word Shane rested beside the altar as family members brought up symbols of Shane’s life.

They included a family photograph, his riding helmet, the sash from last year’s Dublin Horse Show victory aboard Unicum H, a plaque from the World Breeding Championships in Belgium, his rally jacket, a microphone, and his sunglasses and aftershave — reflecting the many passions that shaped his life.

The funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Declan Hurley, a first cousin of Shane’s mother Norma.

‘We come together in deep sadness and in shock,’ Fr Hurley told mourners, ‘we come to surround Shane’s family with our prayer and our sympathy today, and we pray that the Lord will hold them and embrace them and grant them his peace and his comfort and consolation.’

In a moving tribute, Shane’s sister Caren described her brother as ‘a quiet, unassuming man’ whose actions always spoke louder than words.

‘He never sought attention or praise, yet he earned the respect and admiration of everyone who knew him,’ she said. ‘There was a calm strength about him, a gentle nature and a kindness that left a lasting impression on all those who crossed his path.”

She recalled his lifelong love of horses, from qualifying for his first RDS Horse Show at the age of eight with the pony Lightning Jack to a career that brought victories at the RDS, World Cup events and championships across Ireland and Europe.

‘Watching Shane compete was to witness someone doing exactly what they were born to do,’ she said, ‘but those who knew him beyond the arena knew an even greater person. He was kind, humble and genuine. He had a quiet presence that brought comfort to those around him and a warm smile that brightened every room.’

Away from show jumping, Shane had a passion for rallying and cars, loved music and singing, and took pride in everything he did.

‘Despite all of his achievements, Shane remained humble because his success never changed him. He was happiest with his family, his horses, his cars and the people who loved him,’ Caren said. ‘There will never be anyone to fill your boots. May you ride free now beyond the horizon, where the fences are endless, the fields are forever green, in peace and without pain.’

Shane’s brother Niall spoke briefly and emotionally of the bond they shared. ‘Through all the ups and downs, we were each other’s rock,’ he said, ‘life will never be the same without you. You are not only my brother, but my best friend, and I will miss you.’

In his homily, Fr Hurley acknowledged the sense of shock felt by everyone present.

‘We have no words for what has happened,’ he said, ‘we’re here grieving the loss of a young man, a life ended all too soon.’

Following requiem mass, Shane was laid to rest at nearby Ardagh Burial Ground.