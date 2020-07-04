Emma’s video strikes a chord with millions

BY MARTHA BRENNAN

A WEST Cork teen is making waves on social media with her 58-second video about British imperialism which went viral this week.

Emma Hurley (16) from Belgooly posted the video on the platform TikTok, showing her jumping between a split screen under two headings: ‘Countries Britain has invaded’ and ‘Countries Britain hasn’t invaded’. She jumps in time to a catchy tune listing the countries of the world. The video went viral after being shared online, and now has over 6.7 million views.

Using the TikTok handle @eamonndevalera, one might guess that history is a subject close to Emma’s heart, and it inspires most of her videos.

‘I think there are just so many interesting aspects to Irish history, especially for women. It’s so empowering to look back at what they did,’ she said.

The inspiration for this particular video came from the solidarity that Irish people have with these countries, Emma explained, and she added: ‘The video uses the word “invaded” quite liberally, but it makes a point about military presence.’

While her original follower base was Irish teens, this video has thrown Emma into new territory, with thousands of people leaving comments.

‘There’s definitely been a mix of comments, but I just leave people at it.’

The fifth-year student is excited to start studying history for her Leaving Certificate in Kinsale Community School next year and said that the subject is ‘definitely up there’ when it comes to her future studies.