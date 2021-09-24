Emma is Southern Star’s deputy editor

EMMA Connolly has been announced deputy editor of The Southern Star.

Emma, a Timoleague native, has been working as Life & Community editor in recent years, having come to The Southern Star from the Evening Echo in Cork city, part of the Irish Examiner stable, where she was news editor.

She has vast experience at both local and national newspaper level, and the announcement comes after the appointment earlier this year of another former Examiner journalist, Siobhán Cronin, as the Star’s editor.

‘Emma has done a great job since she joined us a few years ago from her last position,’ said Sean Mahon, the managing director of The Southern Star.

‘And now, by taking on this new role, she will work closely with Siobhán and our editorial and Star Creative teams to further strengthen and develop our news and lifestyle output across our media platforms.’