Emergency services move up a gear with new response jeep

June 12th, 2020 7:10 AM

By Jackie Keogh

The new response vehicle was delivered to the base in Bantry recently and was welcomed by, from left: Michael O’Reilly; paramedic supervisor in Bantry; Liam Woods; the national director of acute operations with the HSE; Kevin O’Sullivan; the operations manager with the National Ambulance Service; and Martin Murray; paramedic supervisor Bantry.

WEST Cork’s emergency services have been presented with a new, specially-adapted Ford Ranger response vehicle.

Kevin O’Sullivan, operations manager for National Ambulance Service in West Cork, confirmed that West Cork is to receive one of the 18 new 4x4 ambulance response vehicles that are to be used in the delivery of pre-hospital care.

Mr O’Sullivan said: ‘The vehicle is particularly well suited for operations that need to be carried out during heavy snow and icy conditions.’

The vehicle was delivered to the Bantry ambulance base at Bantry General Hospital, last Saturday, and Mr Sullivan confirmed that 10, or more, members of the West Cork ambulance staff will be trained in its use in the coming days and weeks.

He said: ‘Vehicles, like this, are necessary, particularly in West Cork, where ground conditions can sometimes be challenging. The vehicle will assist, not only in the efficiency of the service, but also in saving lives.’

