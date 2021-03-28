BREAKING: Ellie Adhamh trawler sinks off Bull Rock

The Irish Coast Guard has confirmed that the Wexford-based fishing trawler, Ellie Adhamh, has sunk in approximately 80m of water over two miles north of the Bull Rock, at the entrance to Kenmare Bay.

The seven member crew of the vessel had been airlifted to safety yesterday afternoon by the Irish Coast Guard's rescue helicopter, Rescue R117, while the LE George Bernard Shaw had attempted to tow the vessel after it lost power on Friday morning, which set off a rescue plan over the weekend involving multiple agencies including Castletownbere RNLI, Valentia Coast Guard and the Irish Naval Service during what very stormy conditions.

Valentia Coast Guard who co-ordinated the operation monitored the vessel's situation overnight as it drifted in a northerly direction.

'A local tug hired by the owners was on scene all morning evaluating options to tow the vessel to a place of safety. A second local Tug was also proceeding to the scene but it was evident from early morning that the vessels condition was deteriorating.'

A Coast Guard spokesperson expressed relief that there was no loss of life and acknowledged the professionalism of all who had been involved in the operation, including Naval Service ship LE George Bernard Shaw, Castletownbere RNLI, Coast Guard Helicopter crews, owners and their representatives.