Election poster ‘bandit’ strikes one year on from elections

THE election poster bandit has struck again almost 12 months since last June’s local and European elections.

This time the cut-out face of sitting Independent Councillor Alan Coleman appeared on a pole on the Bandon to Timoleague road over the weekend, much to the amusement of passing motorists and Alan himself.

Election posters for the local and European elections last year were once again prone to plenty of pranksters with one delicately cutting out the faces of candidates, including Cllr Coleman’s on numerous posters across West Cork.

Another prankster even went to the trouble of inserting plastic ‘googly eyes’ on several posters in the Kinsale, Riverstick and Ballinspittle areas, including posters belong to Cllr Coleman.

However, in some instances posters were stolen or vandalised with pink or black spray.

Incidentally, some of Cllr Coleman’s missing posters re-appeared on poles weeks after the election, where he successful retained his seat in the Bandon Kinsale local electoral area.

Cllr Coleman took his re-appearance on the ‘poles’ in his stride and jokingly said the ‘the phantom bandit has struck again.’

He also added that given the number of heads that were cut out of election posters last June, this could just be the beginning of a trend.