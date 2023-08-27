Eileen driving fundraising efforts for cancer services

AN awareness since becoming a volunteer driver for the Cancer Connect service was the catalyst for Clonakilty’s Eileen Hurley to raise funds for both Cancer Connect and Cork Arc Cancer Support House.

At a recent fundraising event at her home in Cahergal, Eileen raised €2,140 with €1000 presented to Cork Arc and the remaining €1,140 to Cancer Connect.

‘Since its inception in 2011, I’ve had a keen interest in the volunteer service of Cancer Connect. I had always aspired to become a volunteer driver and I achieved that in March 2022,’ said Eileen.

‘Since joining, I’ve become more acutely aware of the need for funding, so I decided to hold a fundraising day at my home. The purpose was two-fold really, obviously to raise monies but also to increase awareness of the work of both Cancer Connect and Cork Arc Cancer Support House.’

‘We receive no government funding and we are wholly reliant on donations and proceeds from the community,’ said Helen O’Driscoll of Cancer Connect. ‘Without events such as Eileen’s coffee day, the service would not be able to meet the communities’ need for cancer transport. This service is designed to work for people dealing with cancer and provides bespoke transport for each individual.’

Not surprisingly, Eileen’s network of friends responded in fine fashion with over 100 people attending the event.

Catriona O’Mahony of Cork Arc, which was established in 2001, and also relies on voluntary donations and fundraising initiatives to support its work, said last year over 10,000 services were delivered to people whose lives were affected by cancer.

‘The opening of Cork Arc Bantry (2015) has taken away the need for patients and relatives in West Cork to travel to Cork for our services. Cancer Connect provides support by transporting people from all over West Cork to our centre in Bantry. We really appreciate all the fundraising efforts by people like Eileen. They are magnificent,’ she said.

Like many other volunteer drivers, Eileen’s positive attitude is also very important.

‘Mainly my trips are to the CUH, but journeys could also involve trips to the Bon Secours or the Mercy Hospital. The stay could vary from two hours to five hours, but that doesn’t matter, it is making sure the patient gets to and from the hospital as easy as possible.’