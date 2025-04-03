Southern Star Ltd. logo
Eight new houses with green space planned by Council for Durrus

April 3rd, 2025 8:00 AM

By Jackie Keogh

The council intend on adding colour to the facades, in keeping with other houses of the area.

CORK County Council has made public the documents for eight new housing units that are planned for Durrus.

The houses, proposed for Church Road, Carrigboy, include seven two-bed, two storey units, and one single bed, single-storey unit.

The planning application specifies that the site will have eight car parking spaces, as well as four bike stands to accommodate eight bikes.

Meanwhile, the development will feature soft and hard landscaping, including a green space, benches, planting and trees, and be connected to public utilities.

The plans are available for inspection at Aras Bheanntraí in Bantry, as well as by emailing the Council directly.

Submissions or observations, about the proposed development may be made to the council, and the closing date for such submissions is 4pm, Wednesday, April 23rd.

