Easier than ever to shop local in Dunmanway supermarket

A DUNMANWAY supermarket is making sure its customers know what stock is made locally with ‘Product of West Cork’ labels (pictured) dotted on shelves.

Sam’s Gala in the Square came up with this initiative to support local producers and suppliers in the run to Christmas in what has been a tough trading year for many.

Colm O’Sullivan, operations manager of Clifford’s Retail Group who operate Sam’s Gala said the feedback has been really positive so far.

‘What is really surprising is the reaction from some customers who had no idea so many products are being made locally It’s more important now than ever before that we support our own suppliers and support local jobs. We are lucky to have a wealth of award-winning food and drinks manufacturers in West Cork, but they need our support,’ he added.

Colm said that to make it easier for their customers, they have identified all their West Cork suppliers.

They have created a card marked ‘Product of West Cork’ which is placed in front of all of the local products so that they be easily identified by customers.