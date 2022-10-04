Early diagnosis set to be focus of dyslexia presentation

EARLY diagnosis of dyslexia is essential in helping those affected by the condition, according to Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard.

Senator Lombard, a long-time campaigner and advocate for members of the dyslexic community, is hosting a presentation focusing on the condition at Leinster House tomorrow, and said that early identifcation and supports can make a huge difference.

'I’m delighted to invite representatives from the Dyslexia Association of Ireland (DAI) to Leinster House,' he said.

'October is Dyslexia Awareness month and I can think of no better time to hear from advocates and education representatives to discuss how we can better support children and adults with dyslexia and issues such as early identification and service pathways.'

‘Dyslexia is a learning difference which makes learning to read, write and spell more challenging and it affects at least one in 10 people.

'Early identification and supports can make a huge difference and that is why I continue to work with the Dyslexia Association of Ireland to look for improvements in areas like teacher training, access to assistive technology and access to assessments.

The message from this year's Dyslexia Awareness month is to trust your instincts, which the senator says is an important message to send to parents and teachers.

'I would encourage anyone who suspects that their child, a child in their class or they themselves may have dyslexia to trust your instincts and reach out,' he said.

'Talk to the teacher, the school, other parents and get in contact with the Dyslexia Association of Ireland who offer excellent support and advice.'

The Oireachtas Dyslexia Awareness Week Presentation takes place on Wednesday October 5th 2022 from 1pm-2pm in Leinster House.