€70,000 lotto ticket sold in Fields in Skibbereen

A €70,000-winning lottery ticket has been sold in Fields on Main St in Skibbereen.

The National Lottery confirmed that a Carlow player won the top prize of over over €2.7 million in Saturday evenings draw.

That figure was close to being shared with another two players, one from from Skibbereen and one from Tipperary who each fell one number short and matched five numbers and the bonus ball.

They will share the €141,450 prize on offer.

The all-important winning Lotto numbers are: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 Bonus: 03.