Duo in court over Skibbereen incident; 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first; Bantry leading the way with vaccines; We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars under 21

January 20th, 2021 8:08 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Duo in court over Skibbereen incident
• 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first
• Can the fishing industry ever trust Brussels again?
• Macroom could be added to Cork South West

In Sport:

• We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars under 21
• Paudie Murray commits to tenth season as Cork camogie boss
• Tributes paid to legendary Cork ladies' football boss Eamonn Ryan
• Interview with road bowler Geraldine Daly

In Life & Community:

• Bantry leading the way with vaccines

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 21st

