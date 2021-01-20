Duo in court over Skibbereen incident; 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first; Bantry leading the way with vaccines; We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars under 21

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Duo in court over Skibbereen incident

• 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first

• Can the fishing industry ever trust Brussels again?

• Macroom could be added to Cork South West

In Sport:

• We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars under 21

• Paudie Murray commits to tenth season as Cork camogie boss

• Tributes paid to legendary Cork ladies' football boss Eamonn Ryan

• Interview with road bowler Geraldine Daly

In Life & Community:

• Bantry leading the way with vaccines

