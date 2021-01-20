Duo in court over Skibbereen incident; 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first; Bantry leading the way with vaccines; We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars under 21

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Duo in court over Skibbereen incident
• 'Difficult decisions are being made' in ICU about who receives treatment first
• Can the fishing industry ever trust Brussels again?
• Macroom could be added to Cork South West
In Sport:
• We profile 21 young and talented West Cork sports stars under 21
• Paudie Murray commits to tenth season as Cork camogie boss
• Tributes paid to legendary Cork ladies' football boss Eamonn Ryan
• Interview with road bowler Geraldine Daly
In Life & Community:
• Bantry leading the way with vaccines
