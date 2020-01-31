Dunmanway man jumped head-first through bar window

A DUNMANWAY man jumped head-first through the window of the bar at the Parkway Hotel after having been removed twice from the bar because he was involved in several altercations, a court heard.

Donal O’Sullivan of 8 Park Rd, Dunmanway pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to three charges namely, criminal damage, being drunk in a public place and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour .

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that on November 14th last at 8.25pm Gda Sean O’Sullivan of Dunmanway Garda Station received a call from the Parkway Hotel.

‘When he met with staff there they told him that a male had been involved in several altercations and had to be removed from the bar in the hotel,’ said Sgt Kelly.

‘After being removed from the bar for a second time he jumped head first through the window of the bar.’

The court then heard that Gda O’Sullivan spoke to the defendant and got him to calm down.

‘He was drunk and a danger to himself and he was arrested and brought to Clonakilty Garda Station and was charged with the public order charges and he was later charged with criminal damage with the cost of the damage amounting to €300.’

The court was told that the defendant has 10 previous convictions including one outside this jurisdiction, where he received a conditional discharge of 12 months for criminal damage in a UK court.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client had €300 in court in compensation for the hotel and that his client is an alcoholic with other issues.

‘He is off drink for six years and his AA sponsor is here in court. He is a pleasant man without drink but he has fallen off the wagon twice and both times issues arose,’ said Mr Murphy. He handed in a letter into court from the National Learning Network where his client has been attending since the offence.

‘He had separated from his wife in the late summer and the split was acrimonious and he went off drinking. His behaviour in the Parkway Hotel is inexcusable and he’s extremely apologetic. He realises he has serious issues and he is sober eight weeks since the offence.’

Mr Murphy asked Judge McNulty to direct that his client engage with the probation services.

Judge McNulty noted that Mr O’Sullivan has a previous for criminal damage in the UK and that he is now back in West Cork doing something similar.

‘It doesn’t look good and I’d say the people in the hotel got quite a shock,’ said Judge McNulty.

He directed that a probation report be prepared on Mr O’Sullivan.

‘He has passed the threshold for a custodial sentence and maybe there’s more we need to know about him.’

Judge McNulty convicted him on all three charges but deferred sentencing and remanded him on continuing bail to appear again in court on April 7th.