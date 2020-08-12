Drunk Clonakilty man stumbled out in front of garda van

A DISTRICT court judge told a 41-year-old man from Shannonvale that An Garda Síochána is not a taxi service.

Judge John King made the comment when dealing with the case of Tomasz Siwiec of Shannonvale, Clonakilty at Clonakilty District Court last week.

Mr Siwiec – who was unrepresented in court – pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place.

‘Yes I was drunk and I was looking for a lift to Shannonvale,’ he said.

‘They’re not a taxi service,’ remarked Judge King.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that in the early hours of May 13th last gardaí received a report of a male being highly drunk at the corner of Pearse Street and Patrick Street.

‘He was standing in front of passing cars and when gardaí arrived on the scene, he stumbled out in front of the garda van.

They decided to arrest him as he was a danger to himself and was conveyed to Bandon Garda Station,’ said Sgt Kelly.

The court heard that the defendant has 19 previous convictions, including six for being drunk in a public place.

Judge King told Mr Siwiec that he seems to be getting in a lot of trouble, due to drink and drugs.

‘If it doesn’t suit you, then you shouldn’t drink,’ said Judge King. He convicted and fined him €350 and gave him three months to pay the fine.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant was also pleading guilty to a drugs possession charge from another occasion.

The court heard that on April 19th last gardaí called to his house, armed with a search warrant for drugs.

‘During the search they found a cannabis grinder in the kitchen area and they found some cannabis herb, valued at €5, in a box. Mr Siwiec made full admissions and co-operated fully with gardaí,’ said Sgt Kelly.

Mr Siwiec said that the herb found could have been left over since the last time he was prosecuted for drugs possession.

Judge King noted that it was Mr Siwiec’s second conviction for drugs and said that if he appears in court again on a third drugs charge, he will be going to jail.

Judge King convicted and fine him €250 and gave him six months to pay the fine.