Drugs find at Enniskeane grow house

Gardaí seized €7,800 of suspected cannabis following a search of a house in Clonakilty and a further discovery of a grow house in the Enniskeane area yesterday evening.
At around 6.30pm, gardaí from Bandon, assisted by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Clonakility town. During the course of the search gardaí seized €500 of suspected cannabis herb.
Following this search, gardaí then executed a search warrant at a house in the Enniskeane area at around 7pm.
News
Mar, 2021
Teens armed with alcohol information more likely to delay having a first drink
Read more
During the course of the search gardaí discovered a grow house which was utilising fans, lamps and a timer switch. Gardaí seized €7,200 of suspected cannabis plants and €100 of suspected cannabis herb.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.