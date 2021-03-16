Drugs find at Enniskeane grow house

Gardaí seized €7,800 of suspected cannabis following a search of a house in Clonakilty and a further discovery of a grow house in the Enniskeane area yesterday evening.

At around 6.30pm, gardaí from Bandon, assisted by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Clonakility town. During the course of the search gardaí seized €500 of suspected cannabis herb.

Following this search, gardaí then executed a search warrant at a house in the Enniskeane area at around 7pm.

During the course of the search gardaí discovered a grow house which was utilising fans, lamps and a timer switch. Gardaí seized €7,200 of suspected cannabis plants and €100 of suspected cannabis herb.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.