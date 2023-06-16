Drove uninsured under influence of cocaine

‘HE was not only driving under the influence of cocaine, he was driving without insurance,’ Judge James McNulty said when he convicted a Kilbrittain man of multiple road traffic offences recently.

Conrad Murphy, solicitor, appeared at Skibbereen District Court in defence of Adrian Dineen (33) of Kilbrittain House, Kilbrittain.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the accused, who had been held in custody for the previous seven days, was charged with possession of cocaine at Faranahoe, Innishannon, on October 7th 2022.

At a previous court, the accused was fined €100 for that offence and taken into custody.

Having ‘tasted custody’, Judge McNulty dealt with the charges against Adrian Dineen by imposing seven-day sentences, which were deemed to have been ‘already served.’

A seven-day sentence was imposed on Adrian Dineen for driving while disqualified at Faranahoe, Innishannon, on October 7th.

The conviction for that offence is to be endorsed on his licence and a mandatory four-year disqualification was also imposed.

Another seven-day sentence, also deemed to have been served, was imposed on the accused for driving without insurance.

Additional charges of driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified, at Croppy Quay in Clonakilty on April 18th last were dealt with separately.

The accused entered a guilty plea to both and Judge McNulty sentenced him to five-months imprisonment but he suspended the sentences for a period of two years.

The accused, who was granted free legal aid, was released on his own bond of €100.