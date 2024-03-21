Driver killed in accident near Kinsale

A MAN in his 50s died in a road traffic accident near Kinsale on Wednesday evening.

The single vehicle accident occurred on the R607 at Farranamoy, near Kinsale. The sole occupant and driver of the car, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man's body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Investigating Gardaí have made an appeal to anyone with video footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 6:30pm and 7:15pm to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.