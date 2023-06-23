Drimoleague native Dee Forbes suspended from role as RTÉ director general

DRIMOLEAGUE native Dee Forbes, who has a house in Glandore, has been suspended from her role as director general at RTÉ.

The suspension comes after RTÉ admitted that, between 2017 and 2022, Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 more than it had previously declared.

A statement from the RTÉ board says: 'The RTÉ board confirms that Dee Forbes, the director general, was suspended from her employment on Wednesday 21 June 2023.

'There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of the individuals.

'RTÉ will not be commenting further on the issue at this time.'

Forbes' term as director general is due to end on July 11th.