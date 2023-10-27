Dope-smoking dad ‘setting bad example’

A DISTRICT court judge told a dad-of-three who was caught smoking a cannabis joint by gardaí that it is a bad example to be showing to his children.

Judge James McNulty had been dealing with the case of Hussein Said (32) at Clonakilty District Court who pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis.

He was told that Mr Said with an address of 27 Casement Park, Clonakilty was caught by Gda Shane Gary with a small cigarette containing cannabis.

The court heard that he has two previous drug possession convictions, including one for heroin possession where, on appeal, he received a four-month sentence.

Judge McNulty noted that it was his third conviction for drugs.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who is dad to twins aged five and a daughter aged 10, is originally from Somalia and has been living in Ireland for 15 years.

‘He has been working in a local factory since 2016 and lives with his partner and his mum, who is not in good health. He has a previous conviction for heroin, but he is not involved in that anymore,’ said Murphy.

Mr Murphy added that it’s seven or eight years since his client’s last offence and that he co-operated with Gda Gray and handed over the small cigarette.

Judge McNulty said he would looking at the ‘bad example’ the defendant is showing to his daughter and twin boys. ‘It is not good parenting,’ he remarked.

The judge convicted and fined him €400 and adjourned the case to November 21st in order for Mr Said produce a solicitor’s cheque for that amount.

‘Provided he has the money in court on the next day, the matter will be dealt with by fine only,’ he said.