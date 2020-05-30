Don’t worry, be happy is the motto in Baltimore

THE sixth incarnation of the ‘Happy in Baltimore’ video is possibly the most appropriate for our times, because the ‘don’t worry be happy’ message is now more important than ever.

That’s the opinion of Sharon Rose McKeever, one of the people who devised the first ever video to give YouTube viewers an insight into the many characters – and indeed the happy character – of Baltimore village.

‘This year, we put a call out to people to video themselves in their own homes,’ said Sharon. ‘The response was amazing. The finished film went online on Saturday, May 9th, and, so far, it’s going down a treat.’

Kids, cooking, the consumption of wine, disco dancing, daily chores, and some of the nurses at Skibbereen Community Hospital, all got into the making of the three-minute video.

Of all the people featured in this film – and indeed each of the other films – Petra Reimers, a German ‘local’, continues to steal the show. Petra appears in a variety of guises – all of which are funny, and would definitely put a smile on your face.

‘The purpose of these videos is to bring people together; to urge them not to worry too much; and to convey the message that there is light at the end of the tunnel,’ said Sharon.

The video was complied by Colin Hickey, a local resident, and wedding videographer. Colin has, in fact, put the finishing touches to all of the ‘Happy in Baltimore’ videos. The very first featured the song ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams, but the track chosen for the sixth is the hugely popular song by Bobby McFerrin.

Mr McFerrin’s advice is very straightforward: ‘When you worry, you make it double – don’t worry, be happy!’ To see the video, search ‘Be Happy (Baltimore 2020)’ on YouTube.