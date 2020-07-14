News

Don't miss your FREE 72-page Support West Cork magazine in this Thursday's Southern Star

July 14th, 2020 11:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

In this week' Southern Star:

Get your FREE 'Shop Local' magazine packed with products and services for you to buy from a range of West Cork businesses.

There's also lots of ideas for summer days out and things to do.

Our local economy needs your help so don't miss the 72 page 'Support West Cork-Shop Local' magazine FREE inside this week’s Southern Star.

