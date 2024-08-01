Dohenys need to find a response in next game against Fermoy

Kanturk 0-17

Dohenys 0-15

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IF Dohenys are to repeat the heroics of last season when they reached the final, they will have to do it the hard way following this narrow defeat in the opening round of the McCarthy Insurance Senior A Football Championship in Macroom on Friday evening.

Lining out without four of last year’s team, Dohenys came up against a Kanturk side that had a huge advantage in physical size and strength. To Dohenys’ credit, they countered Kanturk’s physical advantage with the pace and speed of their play. It was only in the dying minutes that they finally had to admit defeat as the sides were level on eight occasions, five times in a tremendous second half.

Both sides had their heroes, with Dohenys, favoured by a slight breeze, leading by 0-9 to 0-7 at half time. Grantas Buckinanas kicked eight quality points for the winners, three from play, while sub Ian Walsh proved the difference between the teams with four marvellous points, three from long range. For Dohenys, Keith White was a real livewire up front, showing lightning pace as he kicked three points from play and two from placed balls. At midfield, Rhys Coakley had the proverbial blinder with some thundering solo-runs as well as kicking six points, three from play, two from long-distance frees and one from a 45.

‘We energised them there in the end, as three times in a row we got caught over-carrying by trying to go through the middle,’ admitted a disappointed Doheny manager Declan O’Dwyer.

‘They were physical and if you try to go through the middle, you’re going to be turned over and that was what happened.

We lost a lot of experience from last season in the players who were missing but we should have some of them back for the next game against Fermoy.

You don’t want to lose the first game, putting pressure on yourself, but I told the lads there are lots of positives to be taken from that display and we’ll just drive it on from here.’

Kanturk started well with three quick points from the impressive Daniel O’Connell, Grantas Buckinanas (free) and Paul Walsh, with a single response from the flying Keith White, before Dohenys began to use their pace to great effect. Points from the hard-working Fionn Herlihy and White tied the scores for the first time before Buckinanas (free) and Rhys Coakley swapped scores. It was Dohenys in front, 0-5 to 0-4, at the end of the first quarter following a Gavin Farr free with Kanturk inches from goaling at the other end.

Dohenys, playing at a ferocious pace, edged the second quarter, raising four white flags to Kanturk’s three, with Farr (free and play), White and Coakley hitting the target for Dohenys, while Tommy Walsh and Buckinanas (2) replied for the Duhallow outfit. It was Dohenys in front by 0-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Kanturk were quickly level in the second half with points from Paul Walsh and Buckinanas (free). Playing in fast breakaways, Dohenys gave as good as they got on the scoreboard as the sides were level four more times in the second half, swapping point for point. Rhys Coakley was the hero for Dohenys with four points, including two from long-distance frees into the breeze, while Buckinanas had three for Kanturk (two frees), and sub Ian Walsh kicked two superb long-distance efforts.

The sides were all square in the 57th minute following a White free but a tiring Dohenys were guilty of some vital turnovers at that stage which resulted in Kanturk forging a two-point lead with scores from Cian Clernon and Ian Walsh. Dohenys refused to throw in the towel and fought back with a pointed free from White to close the gap in the 62nd minute. A draw loomed but it wasn’t to be as Kanturk quickly broke down the field from the kickout and Ian Walsh kicked the insurance point when he might have gone for goal.

Scorers

Kanturk: Grantas Buckinanas 0-8 (5f); Ian Walsh 0-4; Paul Walsh 0-2; Tommy Walsh, Daniel O’Connell, Cian Clernon 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Rhys Coakley 0-6 (2f, 1 45); Keith White 0-5 (3f); Gavin Farr 0-3 (2f); Fionn Herlihy 0-1.

Kanturk: Jordan Fullerton; John McLoughlin, Ryan Walsh, Mark Healy; Brian O’Sullivan, Tommy Walsh, Lorcan O’Neill; Aidan Walsh, Alan Walsh; Paul Walsh, Cian Clernon, Daniel O’Connell; Grantas Buckinanas, Colin Walsh, Lorcan McLoughlin.

Subs: Ian Walsh for C Walsh (32), Chris Mullane for D O’Connell (58).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Donal Rice, Eoin Lavers, Jerry Farrell; Declan Collins, Cullan Barry, Cathal Daly; Adam O’Donovan, Rhys Coakley; Bill Murphy, Fionn Herlihy, Shane Barry; Keith White, Gavin Farr, Barry O’Donovan.

Subs: Darragh Collins for S Barry (46), Paudie Crowley for G Farr (55).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).