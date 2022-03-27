DNG Galvin awarded top accreditation

BANDON estate agents DNG Galvin have achieved business all-star accreditation with the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Business all-star accredited companies are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity. To qualify for this prestigious accreditation companies must pass a rigorous evaluation of all aspects of the business by completing an enterprise audit.

‘We are particularly proud of the trust we have built with customers through our 40 years in business,’ said Majella Galvin.

‘Approximately 60% of our clients are repeat customers,’ Majella added.

The West Cork property specialists, who have been matching people and property since 198 is managed by Majella along with her father Michael and sister Caroline.