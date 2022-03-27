News

DNG Galvin awarded top accreditation

March 27th, 2022 11:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

Caroline, Majella and Michael Galvin with their all-star accreditation medallion.

Share this article

BANDON estate agents DNG Galvin have achieved business all-star accreditation with the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Business all-star accredited companies are businesses  that meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity. To qualify for this prestigious accreditation companies must pass a rigorous evaluation of all aspects of the business by completing an enterprise audit.

‘We are particularly proud of the trust we have built with customers through our 40 years in business,’ said Majella Galvin.

‘Approximately 60% of our clients are repeat customers,’ Majella added.

The West Cork property specialists, who have been matching people and property since 198 is managed by Majella along with her father Michael and sister Caroline.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.