Diverse and dramatic events lined up for October

SKIBBEREEN Arts Festival is holding a further series of events this month.

Having been forced to cancel the usual summer festival for the second consecutive year, and following on from the successful Sundays in the Park series in August, Skibbereen Arts Festival is proving its resilience by offering another instalment of events.

Highlights include A Candle in the Wind, a special memorial event to commemorate all who passed away locally during the pandemic and were unable to receive a proper traditional funeral. This will take place on October 28th.

The focus of the event will be the reading of the names of those who passed during this difficult time. Beginning at 7pm, it will consist of a candlelit procession through the town and culminate with readings, songs and music, with local and national artists in the Fairfield.

‘This will be a simple, respectful way to honour those who have passed, while commiserating with the families who were unable to have a traditional wake for their departed,’ said Declan McCarthy of Skibbereen Arts Festival.

The event will commemorate anyone from Skibbereen and anyone within a 10-mile radius of town. To be included, email [email protected] with the person’s name and address, the date they passed away, and a photograph.

Meanwhile, other events include the Photo Focal Project, a photographic collective brought together by filmmaker Carmel Winters to visually translate the lost Irish words rediscovered by Manchán Magan in his book 32 Words for Field.

There’s a busy programme of performances, screenings and discussions for Uillinn Dance Season 2021; along with the 12th annual Canon Goodman Concert in the church that he built, with Iarla Ó Lionáird, Steve Cooney and Ódhrán Ó Casaide, on October 25th.

Blood in the Alley’s production of the Beckett classic Krapp’s Last Tape with Denis Conway takes place on October 22nd followed by Seven Ages of Mam by Pauline O’Driscoll on October 23rd, both in Abbeystrewry Hall.

Finally, a screening of Victor Kossakovsky’s documentary Gunda accompanied by a talk and vegan tapas by Jamie Budd of Budd’s Restaurant in Ballydehob is on Oct 27th, also in Abbeystrewry Hall. See skibbereenartsfestival.com.