Director to film in West Cork again after horror film success

A BANTRY moviemaker whose film Oddity has become a worldwide hit will use local talent as he begins a new multimillion euro project in West Cork next year.

Damian McCarthy’s thriller horror film Oddity has been lauded by critics since its premiere at the South x Southwest festival in Texas, winning awards along the way. Oddity went on release in Ireland last month as is currently screening in Bantry as well as several other cinemas nationwide. ‘I was blown away by the good wishes this week,’ said Damian. Oddity was filmed predominantly in Bantry House, and Damian told The Southern Star that his next project will again be filmed locally and will be another chilling ghost story. For now the plot details are being kept under wraps but it will again be produced with backing by US streaming services Shudder.

‘I’m going to be shooting in West Cork again, and we’ll be using West Cork Film Studios. What they are doing in West Cork Film Studios is amazing, and we’re going to be building sets there,’ said Damian.

‘While much of Oddity was shot ‘internally’ there’s a lot more outdoor work with the next film and there will be opportunities for extras, so we will be looking for people locally.’

This week, the Department of Education announced that two new subjects are being added to the Leaving Certificate, Drama, Film, and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development. Damian reveals in this week’s Star how he left school and became an electrician despite film being his passion, and he welcomed the new opportunities which will be offered. ‘There wasn’t anything like that when I was in school. I think that sounds fantastic,’ he said.