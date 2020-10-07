Digging new work at Dreeny school

WORK has started at Dreeny National School to repair and protect the school boundary which runs alongside the River Savinose.

The school site is located right next to the river and it was highlighted last summer that significant river erosion along the bank had taken place over time.

Following a long year of site visits, monitoring, applications and appeals to the Department of Education, with the help of local TDs Michael Collins, Holly Cairns and Christopher O’Sullivan, works finally got underway on Friday September 25th.

‘The board of management would like to thank everyone that has been involved along the way in helping the school to get to this stage,’ said principal Isobelle Nealon.

‘Junior infants Katie O’Sullivan, Siún McCarthy and Áine Lynch are currently busy managing the works, so well done girls!’