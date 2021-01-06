Did Santa bring you a drone?

IF Santa brought you a drone for Christmas, make sure you know the rules to fly it safely. That’s the advice from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) – the first aviation regulator in the world to introduce mandatory drone registration and regulations in December 2015.
Drone owners must be aware of their responsibilities and ensure they operate their drone within safety rules at all times. The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is set to implement new European safety regulations for the use of drones from this month.
News
Jan, 2021
The new European regulations will require the owners of most drones to register with the IAA. Only the owners of a small drone weighing less than 250g with no camera or sensor, will be exempt from registering. There are over 14,000 drones currently on the IAA register and the owners of those on the current register will be required to re-register under the new EU system.
Full details are available on www.iaa.ie/drones.
