Detector dog Rua helps Revenue seize 7.3m cigarettes at Port of Cork

Today, as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Rua, Revenue officers seized approximately 7.3 cigarettes at the Port of Cork.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Lambert and Butler’, were discovered when Revenue officers examined an unaccompanied trailer arriving from Zeebrugge, Belgium and have an estimated value of over €6.1m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €4.8m.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.