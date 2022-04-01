Designer David for Ideal Homes show

CORK interior designer and Instagrammer David O’Brien of is one of four Irish designers chosen by sofa specialist DFS for its ‘inspiration centre’ at the Ideal Homes Show this weekend.

David, who works for RJ O’Brien Building Contractors in Ballygarvan, also featured as a finalist in RTÉ’s Home of the Year in 2021.

The stunning 1800s grand piano which featured as a kitchen island in his fabulous ‘Black House’ hints at his love of sentimental and sustainable interiors.

David says he loves sustainability, mixing old and new and making your home suit your lifestyle.

David says the Ideal Homes project was a really fun, exciting project to be part of. ‘It has been terrific working with a lovely talented team of creatives and I look forward to welcoming everyone to the DFS Inspiration Centre at the Ideal Home Show to draw inspiration from all the different ideas.’

He added: ‘My thing is sustainability, mixing old and new and making your home suit your lifestyle, so it’s been wonderful bringing that to life.’

The Permanent TSB Ideal Homes Show runs from Friday April 1st to Sunday April 3rd at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin.